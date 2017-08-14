Can Home Depot Inc (HD) Prove That Not All Retail Is Dead?

Last week, the retail sector was whacked in the face by some not-so-good earnings reports from the big department stores. While the results may have been better than depressed expectations, comparable sales were still broadly negative across the board. Margins were under pressure. And store-closing remained a theme.

But despite all that noise, one company that has withstood the retail wreckage is Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD ).

Why?

Well, the obvious reasons. The home improvement retailer sells the type of stuff that Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) can’t easily sell online. It also provides the sort of in-store and at-home expert services that are difficult for an e-commerce only retailer to replicate.

All in all, HD stock has been a winner despite the Amazonification of retail.

This winner is announcing quarterly results before the bell on Tuesday. Will they be good?

Likely great. Here’s why.

Home Depot Likely Had Another Great Quarter

Home Depot has rattled off a string of double-beat quarters recently. Last quarter, HD beat on both the top and bottom, while reporting that comps rose 5.5%. The quarter before that, the company also beat on the top and bottom, while reporting a 5.8% rise in comps.

Guess what happened the quarter before that? Beat on top and bottom with a near 6% rise in comps.

The HD growth narrative has been about as stable as any growth narrative in the market. And it likely continued this quarter.

Advance monthly sales numbers show that the home improvement space remains on fire. Building material stores saw sales rise 8.4% in April, 9.0% in May and 5.1% in June. Overall, sales from April through June for building material stores rose 7.2% year-over-year.

That makes building material stores the fastest growing segment in retail outside of non-store retailers (the e-commerce only segment). That is pretty impressive, considering the next closest segment is gas stations with a 5.5% rise.

Meanwhile, HomeAdvisor said in a recent report that Home Depot reported strong results last quarter driven in large part by robust PRO service growth. Jefferies analyst Daniel Binder said that vendor reports suggest Home Depot had another strong quarter.

That is pretty good data, and one thing I’d like to emphasize is that search interest trends have been really strong for HD.

