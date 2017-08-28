How AI Makes Brand Personalities Come to Life

Deutsch North America’s Winston Binch talks about the impact of artificial intelligence on marketing.

Artificial intelligence (AI) is reinventing the creative landscape for marketers. One big leap: Brands are no longer merely seen as objects, but entities with personalities that can interact dynamically with people, according to Winston Binch, chief digital officer for Deutsch North America, the ad agency behind Taco Bell’s award-winning taco-ordering chatbot, the Tacobot. Binch spoke to Catharine Hays, executive director of the Wharton Future of Advertising Program, on the Marketing Matters show, which airs on Wharton Business Radio, SiriusXM channel 111.

An edited transcript of the conversation follows.

Catherine Hays: You are one of the true leaders in this space between AI and creativity. You’ve done some iconic campaigns for Taco Bell and earned 41 Cannes Lions Awards. In 2016, you were named among the “Most Indispensible Executives in Marketing, Media and Tech” by Adweek. Tell us about Great Machine, the AI division you’ve created.

Winston Binch: The first thing I’ll say is that I’m not an expert. I consider myself an explorer of sorts. AI is one of the most exciting things to come around in a long time. It’s just an incredible canvas for creativity and brand storytelling.

Hays: You were the chief creative officer before becoming chief digital officer, correct?

Binch: No, I’ve actually had this title for quite a long time. It’s funny because it’s 2017 and we still use “digital” when everything is digital. But what it means is that I generally focus on everything that doesn’t look like a TV ad. My role is focused on driving innovation and invention on behalf of the agency and our brands, our clients.

AI is still in the very early days for brands. The field of research was started in 1956. If you look at the investments that Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft have been making for years now, it’s not new. But we’re just at the cusp of really interesting things starting to happen for brands. As we looked around, we saw a lot of people in the agency space talking about the power of AI in terms of predictive analytics or creating smarter media. Those things are going to be really huge.

In fact, I think we’ll see AI impact media more than anything. I think you are really seeing us now with voice from a brand perspective. There’s over 10 million Alexas (digital assistants) out there. From a brand perspective, we have to start thinking about brands not as these objects but more as humans and entities that you interact with and have conversations with. To me and to our team, that felt amazing in the sense that we can now create content that really, truly interacts dynamically with customers.

