How I’m Playing the Lithium Boom With Tesla Inc (TSLA) Stock

Lithium has more uses than duct tape. You’ll find it in fireworks, airplanes, glass cookware, and medicine cabinets. It’s even a key raw material for rocket fuel propellant and nuclear reactor coolant. But that’s not why I like it. These are just niche applications.

The true utility comes from the fact that lithium is endowed with some curious properties. It is the lightest of all metals (it can actually float on water) and has twice the energy storage density of previous materials. That’s an ideal combination, which is why lithium is coveted by battery makers.

Last quarter alone, approximately 307 million smartphones were produced worldwide (about 140,000 per hour), most of which were outfitted with lithium batteries. And it’s not just phones. Lithium compounds are found in power tools, tablets, golf carts, portable video games… anything that needs to be periodically recharged.

Global annual production of handheld lithium batteries surpassed 5 billion units a few years ago and is showing no signs of stopping. If that were the end of the story, this would already be a compelling investment thesis given consumers’ endless fascination with electronic devices.

But I believe we are on the threshold of something much bigger.

Consider the following: the average cell phone contains just one-tenth of an ounce of lithium; the average laptop computer about one ounce. By contrast, a plug-in hybrid vehicle needs 20 pounds of lithium materials. That’s 320 times more than a laptop and 3,200 times more than a phone.

So a single electric vehicle battery needs more lithium than a few thousand phone batteries combined. And if you haven’t been paying attention, electric vehicles are no longer a futuristic novelty — but are rapidly becoming mainstream.

Generous government grants and loans have helped get automakers on board, just as federal tax credits (up to $7,500 per vehicle) have given consumers financial incentive to trade in their gas-guzzling SUVs for a new Chevy Volt or Nissan Leaf. This cash has quickened the pace of adoption, pushing lithium-laden electric vehicles from the research-and-development stage to the showroom floor.

Global automakers introduced 42 new hybrid and electric models in 2012. But the real revolution is just now beginning. Outside Reno Nevada, Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA ) is building a cavernous 10 million-square foot factory that is roughly the floor space of 262 football fields. It’s only halfway completed, but will soon be one of the biggest buildings in the world. And it was constructed for a single purpose: to make lithium batteries on an unprecedented scale.

This $5 billion factory will be producing 35 gigawatt hours of battery storage capacity next year — effectively doubling the size of the global lithium battery market. For context, New York City uses about 52 gigawatt hours annually.

Natural economies of scale in this plant will help lower battery costs by up to 30%, in turn making electric vehicles more affordable than they have ever been. Tesla’s Model 3 sedan retails for around $35,000, and the company aims to sell 500,000 units annually by 2018.

