Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ) announces second-quarter earnings Wednesday before the markets open. If its latest guidance update in July is any indication, TGT stock is going to jump on the news.

Target is expected to deliver positive same-store sales in the second quarter, a beacon of hope for a retailer that’s had four consecutive quarters of declining same-store sales heading into tomorrow’s earnings.

Cue the comeback? We’ll know more after its earnings and conference call. That said, I believe Target has to forget about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and start playing to its strengths.

Earnings Expectations

As I mentioned previously, Target expects to have a modest uptick in second-quarter same-store sales due to increased foot traffic in May and June. Its adjusted earnings per share will be at least 97 cents, or as high as $1.18 per share.

Last year’s adjusted EPS was $1.23, so if it can at least get to $1.07, the midpoint of its Q2 EPS guidance, investors in TGT stock should be relatively happy considering the brutal retail environment.

A Big Remodel

You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to know CEO Brian Cornell is having a mighty tough time righting the Target ship. Frankly, I’m not sure any hire would have been able to successfully maneuver the company through the changes it’s had to go through over the past three years including the closure of its Canadian operations.

On the job since July 2014, Cornell’s doubling down on brick-and-mortar retail, spending $500 million in fiscal 2017 alone upgrading more than 100 stores and opening additional small-format stores. In conjunction with that, it is lowering prices across the store resulting in a $400 million reduction in gross margins.

In total, Target plans to invest $7 billion in its business over the next three years, principally to make it a stronger, faster, better retailer; one that can capture market share from competitors.

Investors didn’t like the Feb. 28 announcement, sending TGT stock down 12.7%. Since then TGT stock has drifted sideways. Considering how the positive news from Target in July did little to move its stock higher, I’d be inclined to wait until after earnings if you’re thinking of buying shares in the company.

Three Things to Watch

I’m sure Cornell will spend lots of time talking about its three-year plan to remake itself. Here’s what I’m hoping to hear from the CEO.

1. I believe that successful retailers lead rather than follow. Target needs to stop trying to be Amazon and just be Target. That means continuing to introduce brands like Cloud Island.

“The launch of Cloud Island in May was a success, and our team will be rolling out four more exclusive brands across Home and Apparel in the next few months, in support of our plan to launch 12 new brands by the end of 2018,” Cornell said in Target’s Q2 2017 guidance update.

I want to hear about the progress made on this front.

2. Target just announced it was acquiring San Francisco-based Grand Junction, a tech firm that helps retailers provide same-day delivery. Target’s already been testing this in a Manhattan store.

