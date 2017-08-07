How to Double Your Stock Returns for the Rest of 2017

We’re now more than halfway through the year so far. And it’s a good time to reflect on what you’re doing right in the market, what you’re doing wrong, and what you’d like to do better for the rest of the year.

This includes patting yourself on the back for your successes, being honest with yourself for your failures, and setting big goals for what you’d like to accomplish — like doubling your investment returns. (That’s right, double!)

Think Big

It takes no more mental energy to work on a big goal than it does to work on a small one.

But the end results can be enormous.

Most people set their sights on small ideas because they don’t yet know how they’ll achieve them.

But in today’s day and age, somebody has likely accomplished the very thing you’ve set out to do — and left a roadmap on how to do it.

And for those who may think the market has already made its move and it’s too late, think again.

The market has been trading within a perfectly defined uptrend since Q1 of 2009, and has now formed an unmistakable uptrend channel (see chart below). The uptrend line continues to form the backbone of this bull market. And the top line of the channel gives us a clear indication of where the market is headed.





As you can see, the charts are projecting a price target of 2,600 by the end of the year, which represents a more than 5% move from where we are today, and a 16% gain for 2017.

And with the bullish backdrop in place, that means significantly larger upside potential in individual stocks where you could see gains of 25%, 50%, even 100% or more, if you know where to look.

Do What Works

So which stocks should move the most? Stick with tried and true methods that work to find the best ones.

This is part of the roadmap to success.

For example, did you know that stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buy have beaten the market in 24 of the last 29 years with an average annual return of more than 25%? That’s nearly three times the S&P. But when doing this year after year, that can add up to a lot more than just three times the returns.

And did you also know that stocks in the top 50% of Zacks Ranked Industries outperforms those in the bottom 50% by a factor of 2 to 1? There’s a reason why they say that half of a stock’s price movement can be attributed to the group that it’s in. Because it’s true!

Those two things will give any investor a huge probability of success and put you well on your way to achieving your goals.

But you’re not there yet, as those two items alone will only narrow down a field of 10,000 stocks to the top 100 or so. Way too many to trade at once.

So the next step is to get that list down to the best 5-10 stocks that you can buy.

Proven Profitable Strategies

Picking the best stocks is a lot easier when there’s a proven, profitable method to do it.

And by concentrating on what has proven to work in the past, you’ll have a better idea as to what your probability of success will be now and in the future.

For example, if your strategy did nothing but lose money year after year, trade after trade, over and over again, there’s no way you’d want to use that strategy to pick stocks with. Why? Because it’s proven to pick bad stocks.

On the other hand, if your strategy did great year after year, trade after trade, over and over again, you’d of course want to use that strategy to pick stocks with. Why? Because it’s proven to pick winning stocks.

Of course, this won’t preclude you from ever having another losing trade. On the contrary, even the best strategies ‘only’ have win ratios of 60%, 70%, or even 80% — not 100%. But if your stock picking strategy picks winners far more often than losers, you can feel confident that your next trade will have a high probability of success.

Next Page