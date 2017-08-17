How to Watch the Mayweather-McGregor Fight

UFC fans that want to watch the Mayweather-McGregor fight have plenty of options.

One of the options that may best appeal to millennials that want to watch the Mayweather-McGregor fight is DISH Network Corp’s (NASDAQ: DISH ) Sling TV. The streaming service will be offering the event as pay-per view to its customers.

Those that want to watch the Mayweather-McGregor fight on Sling TV will have to have an account for the service. On top of this, they also need to shell out $99.99 plus tax for it. This will include the fight, coverage leading up to it and more.

There are also several other options for streaming the Mayweather-McGregor fight. The easiest way is to buy the fight directly from the UFC website. This gives users the ability to stream it from the following devices.

Xbox One

Xbox 360

Amazon Fire TV

iPhone

iPod Touch

iPad

Apple TV

Google Android Devices

Chromecast

Roku

Samsung Smart TV

LG Smart TV

Sony TVs with Android TV

Those looking to watch the Mayweather-McGregor fight the old fashioned way can order it from several local cable providers. Fathom Events will also be showing the fight at select theaters. The more social of UFC fans can likely find the fight playing at some bars and clubs, notes Forbes.

UFC fans looking forward to the fight can mark their calendars for Aug. 26, 2017. That’s a Saturday. The fight will begin at 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

