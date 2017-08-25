Hurricane Harvey 2017: 7 Top Things to Know

Hurricane Harvey is threatening parts of the U.S. as it continues to move northward.

Here are seven things you should know about the storm’s recent developments and where it might be headed next.

Hurricane Harvey was birthed out of the Gulf of Mexico’s warm waters and it will strike the U.S.

It moved towards Texas on Friday.

It will soon hit the state with high winds and dozens of inches of rain that could hit coastal and inland communities.

Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news conference Friday that the storm was expected to be “more dangerous” than previous hurricanes due to the potential that it might flood Texas, affecting state residents for a week or longer.

Abbott asked President Trump to declare Hurricane Harvey a federal disaster.

The National Hurricane Center has been monitoring the storm closely, upgrading it to a Category 3 on Friday afternoon, carrying sustained winds surpassing 110 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service added that Hurricane Harvey could be making landfall near Corpus Christi, Texas early Saturday.

“I would urge people to strongly consider the evacuation process,” Mr. Abbott said during a news conference. “There is a possibility, the probability, that a lot of people will go for a long time without the basic necessities.”

Houston Major Sylvester Turner had a different reaction, saying that there is no evacuation orders issued for the city as of yet.