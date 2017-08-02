If Someone Calls Hyping Sprint Corp (S) Stock, Hang Up Fast

It’s a difficult world out there for everyone who’s looking for a partner, a lesson Sprint Corp (NYSE: S ) is learning with each passing day. The U.S. wireless company has been struggling to turn a profit in what has become a fiercely competitive industry, and Sprint stock has been on a roller coaster ride as a result.

Source: Shutterstock

Now, Sprint Chairman Masayoshi Son appears to be looking for a way out. His rhetoric over the past few weeks confirmed what many have been speculating — Son wants to sell Sprint and to pretty much anyone who will take it.

Earlier this week, Sprint’s advances were shot down by Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR ), with the U.S. cable company issuing a statement saying they had “no interest” in buying Sprint.

Ouch.

However, according to reports, Son isn’t going to just roll over. Now, he is supposedly planning to put together a bid to buy Charter. It’s difficult to come up with a scenario in which Son is successful here, especially considering that Charter is far larger than Sprint and the reported $65 billion that SoftBank has assembled to make a deal happen isn’t nearly enough to make that purchase.

Not only is Charter likely too expensive for Son right now, but the company is also in the midst of turning things around. Part of Charter CEO Tom Rutledge’s compensation package depends on CHTR stock making it above $564, so he clearly has incentive to see the company’s revival through.

So, although some are rooting for Son to eventually tie up with Charter, I think we can assume that such a scenario is highly unlikely.

What About T-Mobile?

The other big rumor has been that Sprint will make a deal with T-Mobile US Inc (NYSE: TMUS ), a move that would, in fact, be a boon for Sprint stock. However, I’d also venture to say that this is little more than speculation and the deal is, again, highly unlikely.

A T-Mobile and Sprint merger would be great for both parties, especially considering the wireless wars and intense pricing pressure currently going on. Be that as it may, even if T-Mobile went for the deal, it’s unlikely to make it through regulatory approval any time soon, if at all. Sprint should know, because the company held talks to merge with T-Mobile three years ago, eventually calling off the marriage because of regulatory opposition.

Of course, those aren’t the only two companies that might consider buying Sprint, but they’re probably the most likely.

More Problems

So that leaves Sprint to go it alone, a prospect that Sprint stock investors shouldn’t be cheering. Sure, the company’s most recent earnings were better than expected, but there were still quite a few worrying trends.

