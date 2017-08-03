IKEA Solar Panels Go on Sale in UK

IKEA announced that it will start selling solar panels in the UK.

The European nation is now offering solar panels for your home, adding that people who sign up to the system could save up to 560 pounds ($735) a year.

The system would consist of installing super-sized batteries on the walls of homeowners, allowing them to store the power generated by solar panels so they can use it throughout the day. Most of this energy is never consumed by households.

Solar energy was not a feasible form of powering homes from a financial standpoint for many, but the prices of solar panels and systems have declined in recent years, thanks in part to the addition of lithium-ion batteries that make it possible to store energy.

Ikea mentioned that roughly 60% of the energy that is generated by panels is returned to the grid instead of being used by households due to the low number of people who are signed up to the system. The company adds that saving energy can reduce your bills by up to 70%.

You can buy the Ikea solar panel system on the company’s website, but you will need help installing the product. Buyers will have to pick out corners of their rooftops on Google Maps, followed by an installation process that takes three weeks or more, including a survey.