iPhone 8 Home Button Will Be Resizable, Reveals HomePod Firmware

The HomePod firmware that was released two weeks ago continues to reveal exciting details about the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) iPhone 8. It’s difficult to say whether Apple included the iPhone 8 details in the firmware deliberately or accidentally. Either way, the HomePod firmware has intensified the hype around the 10th anniversary iPhone. Noted iOS developers Steve Troughton-Smith and Guilherme Rambo have unearthed new details, including the fact that the iPhone 8 home button will be resizable.

iPhone 8 home button will resize as needed

The 10th anniversary iPhone will not have a physical home button. There will be a virtual home button at the bottom of the display. Steve Troughton-Smith has found evidence within the HomePod code that the iPhone 8 home button would automatically resize within a “periphery area.” The periphery area will show/hide and expand/minimize the home button indicator “as needed.”

We know some facts re iPhone 8 home button area: • it resizes

• indicator can be hidden

• no API to change color

• tab bars extend under it — Steve T-S (@stroughtonsmith) August 10, 2017

Troughton-Smith added that the iPhone 8 home button would have a static color to make it distinguishable. The virtual home button will disappear automatically when using certain apps such as watching videos on YouTube and Netflix.

Noted Apple expert John Gruber tried to imagine what the resizable home button would look like. He believes it will be a circular home button that would turn into a pill shape when necessary. Gruber’s mockup is based on an iPhone 8 render created by Max Rudberg a few days ago.

This is my guess: pic.twitter.com/wEtIRxRxPe — John Gruber (@gruber) August 9, 2017

However, as Mashable points out, the pill-shaped home button is not something that Apple would choose. It looks like the home button on an Android smartphone.

Pearl ID to support multiple face functionality

Guilherme Rambo has previously revealed that the iPhone 8 infrared sensor will be tracking your face at all times. It will detect whether you are looking at the phone, and if yes, it will automatically mute the notifications. The Pearl ID face detection will also allow users to make payments via Apple Pay. The technology can also be integrated with non-Apple services.

Now developers have found evidence that Pearl ID will support multiple face functionality. It means more than one user will be able to authenticate Apple Pay transactions by storing multiple faces. A reference to “multi biometrics” in the HomePod firmware signals that Pearl ID would not completely replace the Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

