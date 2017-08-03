Apple Inc. (AAPL) iPhone 8 Launch Date Rumors Causing Confusion

The much-anticipated iPhone 8 from Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) is coming soon we just don’t really know how soon. Some rumors put the new iPhone 8 launch date sometime in September which would be right on time with previous releases.

Source: Apple

But, before you go out and book all of September off work so you can line up outside an Apple store, just hold up a moment. There are other rumors that are speculating the iPhone 8 release date may be pushed back as late as December. So, what should we believe? Well, let’s take a look at where these rumors are coming from.

A recent earnings call with Apple CEO, Tim Cook, has industry watchers buzzing that the iPhone 8 may be ready to launch on schedule in September. Cook is forecasting a strong quarter all the way until the end of September with earnings outpacing the previous quarter. That would be a very strong indication that there is something coming down the pipeline before the end of September that will help Apple sell more product.

Of course, there is still some talk that there will be an iPhone 7S and 7S Plus in addition to the top-tier iPhone 8. So, the speculation may be accurate that there will be a new iPhone 8 launch date in September. However, that new iPhone may not be the iPhone 8.

UBS is one of the industry watchers that believes the iPhone 8 could be delayed all the way into December. That would surely be a major problem for Apple as it limits holiday shopping time and gives devices like the Galaxy Note 8 a jump on the iPhone 8. Most of the delay talk stems from reports that Apple is having trouble procuring enough OLED displays to launch on time.

The iPhone 8 will be the first Apple smartphone to use an OLED display and production of the displays seems to be moving slower than Apple had hoped. Of course, their plan may have been to have the new iPhone 8 launch date fall in November or December but that seems unlikely. You want your device on the market and generating hype before the holiday shopping season is in full swing.

Next Page