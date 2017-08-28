Is Apple Inc. (AAPL) Stock Setting Up a “Sell the News” Scenario?

For better or worse, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and its flagship iPhone are inextricably linked. It’s the device that catapulted the company to its iconic status, and catapulted AAPL stock 700% higher since the first iPhone debuted a little over a decade ago.

With that as the backdrop — and the release of what’s supposed to be the most expensive (albeit the best) iPhone just around the corner — it leaves current and would-be Apple stock holders asking one big question: Just how have Apple shares responded to previous releases of the iPhone?

The answer is, it depends. Generally speaking, the launch of any particular iPhone has either been very good or very bad for the stock. And, alarmingly, the “very bad” scenarios tend to pan out shortly after AAPL stock has done what it’s done over the course of the past several weeks.

Here Comes the iPhone 8

Technically speaking, the company hasn’t confirmed that the launch event scheduled for September 12th will include the unveiling of the next iPhone. On the other hand, in that almost all of the recent iPhones have debuted that month, and in light of the fact that no other unveilings have been scheduled, yet, most everyone agrees the upcoming event is the proverbial big Kahuna.

It promises to be a technological marvel.

Though we’re still only working with rumors, with the reveal date nearly here and Apple hammering out the final details, the rumors are increasingly credible. Indeed, at this point it would be surprising if the device didn’t incorporate a curved LED screen, wireless charging, some sort of facial or retinal scanning feature in addition to some impressive augmented reality capabilities.

It’s also going to come with a steep price, however. Though Apple hasn’t officially said a word about this matter, either, the odds-on expected price tag for the iPhone 8 will be $999.

It’s not as crazy as it sounds when you learn that the Galaxy Note 8 from Samsung Electronics is similarly priced, and still being purchased. On the other hand, the Galaxy series was never as strong of a seller as the iPhone was, making it difficult to make assumptions about one based on interest in the other.

Whatever the case, one can’t help but wonder if seeing the four-figure price tag for the world’s most popular smartphone will be the catalyst for the world’s consumers to stop and collectively ask, “What are we doing paying this kind of money for this device?”

One whiff of that sentiment could be all that’s needed to pull the rug out from underneath an already-vulnerable AAPL stock.

