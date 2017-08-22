Is Target (TGT) Stock Finally Catching Up to Amazon (AMZN) and Walmart (WMT)?

On this week’s episode of Shopping for Stocks, Editor Maddy Johnson dives into Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ), and looks into how the big box favorite stacks up against its biggest competitors, Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ).

While its latest earnings report showed the company was gaining ground financially, what stood out most was Target’s pointed efforts to grow its private label brands portfolio.

From its baby brand Cloud Island to its kids’ apparel brand Cat & Jack, which have generated double-digit comparable store sales this past quarter, and $2 billion in sales just a year after its launch, respectively, Target’s in-house labels are a significant part of its increasing success.

Analysts, too, recognize the power of these private label brands, and it’s one of the main factors luring customers back to Target stores, as well as separating Target from the crowded retail pack.

For years now, customers have both loved and trusted the design and overall product collections of Target’s collaborations with high-end designers; its new private labels are a continuation of that strategy, and when Walmart and Amazon have yet to establish well-known in-house brands, Target walks away with a distinct advantage.

