Is the Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (VRX) Debt Situation Overblown?

Valeant Pharmaceuticals Intl Inc (NYSE: VRX ) isn’t quite in the same category as Enron for all-time collapses, but it’s having a pretty miserable run, cratering 95% since mid-2015. Still, investors have been growing more optimistic about VRX stock of late, in large part because the pharmaceutical company’s worrisome debt situation has been improving.

Yes, shares are still only breakeven for 2017, but that’s a huge victory from a comparable standpoint. And shares have actually put together a massive 70% rally out of the April lows. But that includes a pullback over the past month that has taken some of the wind out of Valeant’s sails.

Should you or shouldn’t you go anywhere near VRX stock right now? That’s the question we’ll explore today.

The Debt

For the first seven months of 2015, investors obviously didn’t see a problem with Valeant. In the beginning of the year, VRX stock sported a $50 billion market cap. By July of that year, that figure climbed above $80 billion.

This came despite Valeant nearly doubling its debt from about $16 billion to more than $30 billion during the same time frame. A $50 billion company can manage $16 billion in debt, much like an $80 billion company can manage $30 billion in debt. A debt-to-market cap ratio of 35% to 40% isn’t great, but it’s definitely not bad. Worst-case — investors thought — is VRX performs a secondary offering, suffering a short-term hit to the stock to pay down some of its debt.

Rather than spending on research and development (like most big pharma companies), however, Valeant’s game plan was using constant acquisitions to fuel its growth. Thus, the debt continued to pile up, but growth was OK (because of the new assets), so investors looked the other way.

Accounting issues and debt concerns eventually became big issues, though. Also, Valeant was too aggressive with raising drug prices, drawing U.S. government scrutiny. And a Citron Research report alleging fraudulent activities with distributor Philidor RX — which included, by the way, comparisons with Enron — eventually led to criminal investigations.

These catalysts drove VRX stock from more than $250 to just $75 in the course of several months. And the once-wide-open secondary window slammed shut.

Joe Papa and the Turnaround

In May 2016, the company brought in Joe Papa to serve as chairman and CEO. Papa, who was previously with Perrigo Company (NYSE: PRGO ), recently spoke in a CNBC interview. He said the company was ahead of schedule in reducing its debt and plans to divest 12 assets to help pay down said debt. Papa made the case that these divestitures won’t hurt the bottom line, as other drug lines are picking up the slack.

At one point in April of this year, VRX had a $3 billion market cap and about $28.5 billion in debt — yikes! Its market cap has since improved to about $5.2 billion today. While total debt still stands near $28.6 billion, it is down from $31.1 billion a year ago.

