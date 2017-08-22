JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (JASO) Reports Q2 Earnings Beat

JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ: JASO ) has released its earnings report for the second quarter of 2017.

Source: Shutterstock

JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) reported earnings per share of 42 cents for the second quarter of 2017. This is an increase over its earnings per share of 30 cents from the same time last year. This also had it coming in above Wall Street’s earnings per share estimate of 3 cents for the quarter.

Revenue reported by JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) for the second quarter of the year was $878.10 million. This is roughly a 45% increase over its revenue for the second quarter of 2016. It also beat out analysts’ revenue estimate of $602.53 million for the second quarter of 2017.

Net income reported by JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) was $19.9 million for the second quarter of the year. This is down from its net income of $24.2 million from the same period of the year prior.

Operating profit reported by JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) in the second quarter of 2017 was $37.6 million. Operating profit reported by the solar power company in the second quarter of the previous year was $27.7 million.

JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. (ADR) also updated its outlook for the full year of 2017 in its most recent earnings report. This includes increasing its shipment outlook to between 6.5 GW and 7.0 GW. The previous outlook had the company expecting shipments to range from 6.0 GW to 6.5 GW.

JASO stock was up slightly as of noon Tuesday and is up 29% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.