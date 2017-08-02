RIP Jeff Brotman: 10 Things to Remember About the Costco Co-Founder

Jeff Brotman, the co-founder and Chairman of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST ), has passed away.

Jeff Brotman’s death was announced by Costco Wholesale Corporation in a press release on Aug. 1, 2017. According to the announcement, Brotman died early on Tuesday morning. The company gave its condolences to his wife and family. COST hasn’t revealed plans for choosing a new Chairman to succeed Brotman.

Here are a few things to know about Jeff Brotman.

Jeff Brotman founded Costco Wholesale Corporation with Jim Sinegal back in 1983.

He started serving as the Chairman of the company in 1994.

The Chairman was 73 years old at the time of his passing.

Jeff Brotman grew up in Tacoma, Wash. and his father gave him the idea to start Costco Wholesale Corporation.

The idea came about after visiting a Price Club location in the area.

COST and Price Club later merged together in 1993.

Jeff Brotman was also an early investor in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX

(NASDAQ: He was also a known philanthropist that donated money for education, medicine and culture.

Jeff Brotman obtained his undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Washington.

The University of Washington later appointed him as a regent.

“Over 35 years, he became not just a business partner but a confidante, a great friend,” Jim Sinegal told The Seattle Times. “I’m not exaggerating for a second when I say I loved the guy.”

