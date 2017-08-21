Jeffrey Immelt Reportedly the Top Contender for Uber CEO Position

A new report claims that Jeffrey Immelt may take over as the CEO of Uber.

According to the report, Jeffrey Immelt is the favorite to take over as the CEO of Uber for several members of its Board of Directors. The report claims that there are still two other individuals that are being considered for the position.

Jeffrey Immelt is the former Chairman and CEO of General Electric Company (NYSE: GE ). Several sources claim that his experience would let him to take on the CEO position at Uber and allow him to help settle the company down.

The recent report, which comes from Recode, claims that there is disappointment that the new selection for a CEO wasn’t a woman. Uber has been dealing with criticism over a toxic environment, as well as several other issues. These problems led to the ousting of its former founder and CEO Travis Kalanick, who still sits on the Board.

There are also concerns that Jeffrey Immelt isn’t a part of the Silicon Valley crowd. However, some are citing this as a positive because it means he won’t be a part of the same culture as Kalanick.

“Maybe he brings a steady hand, and that is what’s needed but I don’t get it,” CNBC’s Jim Cramer said on Squawk on the Street on Monday. “You go from a company that’s a colossus to a company that’s a colossally crazed company and maybe Jeff wants that challenge.”

