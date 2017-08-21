RIP Jerry Lewis: 9 Things to Remember About the Iconic Comedian

Comedian Jerry Lewis has died.

Source: Shutterstock

Jerry Lewis passed away on Sunday while at his home in Las Vegas. The comedian was 91 years old at the time of his death. News of his passing was confirmed by his publicist.

Here are a few things to remember about Jerry Lewis.

He was born on March 16, 1926 in Newark, N.J.

His real name is Jerome Levitch, but Lewis claims it was Joseph in his autobiography.

The comedian got his start as part of a duo working with Dean Martin.

Jerry Lewis also went on to write, produce and direct many of his own films.

He married Patti Palmer in 1944 and together they had six sons, before divorcing in 1980.

The first film that Lewis appeared in was My Friend Irma, which came out in 1949.

However, he and Martin wouldn’t star in their own movie until At War With the Army came out in 1951.

Following this film, Lewis and Martin worked together on another 13 movies.

Despite suffering from several medical issues, the comedian continued to perform solo shows until 2016.

You can follow this link to learn more about Jerry Lewis.

“Jerry Lewis kept us all laughing for over half a century, and his incredible charity work touched the lives of millions. Jerry lived the American Dream — he truly loved his country, and his country loved him back,” the White House said in a statement about Lewis that was obtained by CNN. “Our thoughts are with his family today as we remember the extraordinary life of one of our greatest entertainers and humanitarians. Thank you, Jerry. You will be missed.”

