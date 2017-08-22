Plug Power Inc (PLUG) Stock May Not Be a Smart Buy Yet

Investors who bet on fuel cell company Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ: PLUG ) this year must be thanking their lucky stars after nearly doubling their money at one point. PLUG stock has racked up gains of 81% in the year-to-date — a far cry from last year, when it finished more than 40% down.

The latest rally came about 10 days ago after the company announced that it had struck an expanded deal with Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ) that will see the company supply GenKey hydrogen fuel station and fuel cells to 30 extra Walmart stores over the next three years.

The two companies have an existing deal that is set to expire this year. The new contract therefore ensures that Plug Power does not lose an important customer.

PLUG Stock Is Catching the Big Fish

The Walmart deal is at par, revenue-wise, with the Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) deal that the company signed in April. The 2017 commitment alone for the Walmart deal is worth a cool $80 million, a big deal for a company with trailing-12-month revenue of $86 million. The Amazon deal, on the other hand, will see the ecommerce giant buy $70 million worth of Plug Power products during the current year and double that in 2018.

PLUG stock jumped more than 70% on the back of the blockbuster Amazon agreement. The Walmart deal helped PLUG stock climb another 15%.

The renewal of the Walmart deal as well as the nabbing of a new large customer is a big endorsement of Plug Power’s market leading position in fuel cell products. The two behemoths will contribute more than 70% to Plug Power’s top line over the next couple of years, providing excellent revenue visibility for a company whose revenue growth had started slipping in reverse mode.

Plug Power Shareholder Dilution

So much for the good news. Once you look past the revenue part and delve into the nitty gritty of the two deals, you begin to see why they might not be so gilt-edged after all. If things play out as planned, both deals could eventually lead to substantial dilution for existing shareholders, something that rarely goes down well with investors.

