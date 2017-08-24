Kmart Stores Closing List 2017: 28 (MORE) Locations Announced

Kmart — owned by Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:SHLD) — is closing more stores, the company announced Thursday.
The retailer unveiled that it will be shutting down 28 more of its stores as its parent company continues to struggle. Its been a tough financial climate for brick-and-mortar locations as profits continue to dip and more consumers are doing their shopping online.
The move will affect a number of Kmart’s stores as these will shutter their doors in mid-Novembers. The only one that will remain open temporarily is its North Miami Beach location, which will close down in mid-December.
These closures are happening before Black Friday and Christmas, so it would be wise to check out what Kmart will be selling before these dates as the company will begin liquidation sales of store inventory on Aug. 31.
Here are the locations that will close in mid-November:
Arizona
- 1445 S Power Road Mesa AZ
California
- 23222 W Valencia Blvd Valencia CA
- 10500 Wichlow Way Jackson / Martell CA
- 10400 Rosecrans Bellflower CA
- 16968 Main Street Hesperia CA
Colorado
- 15200 E Colfax Avenue Aurora CO
- 200 W Belleview Englewood CO
Connecticut
- 100 Main Street North Southbury CT
Florida
- 900 N Miami Beach Blvd North Miami Beach FL
Georgia
- 5590 Mableton Pkwy Mableton GA
Illinois
- 4101 W 95Th St Oaklawn IL
- 7230 Westfield Plaza Dr Belleville IL
- 265 S Illinois Rte 83 Elmhurst IL
Kansas
- 1740 Sw Wanamaker Road Topeka KS
Michigan
- 7601 23 Mile Road Utica / Shelby Township MI
- 4001 N Euclid Avenue Bay City MI
- 545 West Sanilac Sandusky MI
New Jersey
- 401 Route 38 Moorestown NJ
- 808 Route 46 Parsippany NJ
New York
- 810 Paul Road Rochester (Chili) NY
- 10 Cobblestone Court Drive Victor NY
- 374 Windsor Hwy, Rte 32 Vails Gate (New Windsor) NY
Ohio
- 2600 Lincoln Way E Massillon OH
Oregon
- 2470 Mission Se Salem OR
Pennsylvania
- 2620 Moreland Road Willow Grove PA
- 4701 Tilghman Street Allentown PA
Rhode Island
- 296 Garfield Ave Cranston RI
South Carolina
- 1610 Church St Conway SC
SHLD stock fell 1.3% Thursday