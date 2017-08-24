Kmart Stores Closing List 2017: 28 (MORE) Locations Announced

Kmart — owned by Sears Holdings Corp (NASDAQ: SHLD ) — is closing more stores, the company announced Thursday.

The retailer unveiled that it will be shutting down 28 more of its stores as its parent company continues to struggle. Its been a tough financial climate for brick-and-mortar locations as profits continue to dip and more consumers are doing their shopping online.

The move will affect a number of Kmart’s stores as these will shutter their doors in mid-Novembers. The only one that will remain open temporarily is its North Miami Beach location, which will close down in mid-December.

These closures are happening before Black Friday and Christmas, so it would be wise to check out what Kmart will be selling before these dates as the company will begin liquidation sales of store inventory on Aug. 31.

Here are the locations that will close in mid-November:

Arizona

1445 S Power Road Mesa AZ

California

23222 W Valencia Blvd Valencia CA

10500 Wichlow Way Jackson / Martell CA

10400 Rosecrans Bellflower CA

16968 Main Street Hesperia CA

Colorado

15200 E Colfax Avenue Aurora CO

200 W Belleview Englewood CO

Connecticut

100 Main Street North Southbury CT

Florida

900 N Miami Beach Blvd North Miami Beach FL

Georgia

5590 Mableton Pkwy Mableton GA

Illinois

4101 W 95Th St Oaklawn IL

7230 Westfield Plaza Dr Belleville IL

265 S Illinois Rte 83 Elmhurst IL

Kansas

1740 Sw Wanamaker Road Topeka KS

Michigan

7601 23 Mile Road Utica / Shelby Township MI

4001 N Euclid Avenue Bay City MI

545 West Sanilac Sandusky MI

New Jersey

401 Route 38 Moorestown NJ

808 Route 46 Parsippany NJ

New York

810 Paul Road Rochester (Chili) NY

10 Cobblestone Court Drive Victor NY

374 Windsor Hwy, Rte 32 Vails Gate (New Windsor) NY

Ohio

2600 Lincoln Way E Massillon OH

Oregon

2470 Mission Se Salem OR

Pennsylvania

2620 Moreland Road Willow Grove PA

4701 Tilghman Street Allentown PA

Rhode Island

296 Garfield Ave Cranston RI

South Carolina

1610 Church St Conway SC

SHLD stock fell 1.3% Thursday