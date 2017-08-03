Krispy Kreme Adds Reese’s Peanut Butter Donut to Menu

Krispy Kreme announced that it is rolling out its Reese’s Peanut Butter doughnut in the U.S.

The company had previously launched the chocolate and peanut butter product elsewhere in the world, but this marks the first time the sweet is coming stateside.the Krispy Kreme product will only be available for a limited time at participating locations, but it is unclear for how long.

The Reese’s Peanut butter doughnut is dipped in chocolate, it includes a peanut butter drizzle and mini Reese’s Peanut Butter chips, as well as a Reese’s peanut butter cream filling.

“In partnering with The Hershey Company, we’re satisfying an intense desire that Krispy Kreme and Reese’s fans never knew they had,” Jackie Woodward, Krispy Kreme’s chief marketing officer, said about the doughnut.

The product was rolled out in Australia and the U.K. last year. Krispy Kreme has launched other adventurous products such as the “OMGhirardelli” chocolate doughnuts as part of a partnership with the Swiss confectioner. There’s also a Nutella-dipped cocoa ring.

The company has had a number of initiatives recently to encourage consumers to head over to its locations, including the opportunity to get a dozen donuts for 80 cents a few weeks ago for customers who bought another dozen donuts first.

Krispy Kreme also celebrated “Talk Like a Pirate Day” where saying “ahoy” gets you a free donut.