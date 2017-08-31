Labor Day 2017: Is the Stock Market Open?

Are you planning on investing on Labor Day 2017?

The New York Stock Exchange shuts down during most major holidays in order to celebrate the greatness of our country. On Monday, Sept. 4, Labor Day will result in most businesses closing down.

U.S. markets are no exception as they will shutter their doors until Tuesday, when operations will resume as normal. This marks the first holiday in two months as the last time the NYSE ceased operations for what would be a normal work day was on July 4.

Following Labor Day, you will have to wait nearly three months for another break from investing in the form of Thanksgiving. The holiday will fall on Thursday, Nov. 23 this year, but operations will resume on Friday despite your full belly and football hangover.

Nevertheless, the focus now is on Labor Day weekend, which will likely see higher gas prices at your local pump. Gas futures rose as much as 15% following the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey in Texas and its oil refineries.

The holiday honors workers in the U.S. and it is celebrated on the first Monday of September, and it has its origins in the 19th century when more labor unions started growing. Labor Day became an official holiday in 1894 in 30 states, seven years after the first Labor Day was celebrated in Oregon.