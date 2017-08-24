Large Cap Stocks Make You Bigger Profits

Trading stocks may be exciting. Yet oddly enough, it is often the most boring stocks that make money consistently. There are lots of positives to be written about Large Cap stocks — that is, those with stock market capitalizations above $5 billion plus.

Source: Shutterstock

Big companies own the most attractive economic fundamentals. Their underlying businesses gain traction with major revenue footprints. These firms operate multiple lines under experienced management teams. Their products and services deploy well-known — high margin — corporate brand names.

Stocks tied to big companies are also much less prone to unseen wickedness. They can’t be easily rocked by broad stock market dips, scary news headlines, or suffer much from unforeseen foibles found with a single business line.

Unlike small caps, large cap stocks usually pay nice dividends and management increases them over time, as their underlying advantages gel into bigger profits.

For all of these reasons, Large Cap stocks are usually regarded as low risk payoffs. In simple terms, Large Cap stocks are more comfortable and conservative and, yes, they can be a little boring.

Let me sum it up for you. A Large Cap stock portfolio should be your CORE profit-making tool.

• Large Caps protect equity portfolios from too much share price volatility.

• Large Caps offer a conservative approach, great for a Late Cycle stock market like this one.

Yet, excitement is available with Large Caps — for those traders who dig further.

THE FINEST REASONS POINT TO GLOBAL LARGE CAPS

Let’s face it. This is one of the longest bull markets in history. Admittedly, the U.S. can experience a new recession. Think about the U.S. Internet and Subprime housing busts. Tack on any number of plain vanilla event-driven global pullbacks, corrections, and regional recessions that hit.

When U.S. and global equity market conditions turn bearish, where do you turn? Well-selected, less risky Large Cap stocks are a clean answer. They can hold onto substantial wealth.

Diversification is a core idea to any Asset Allocation Theory. A great one was put forth by 1990 Nobel Prize winner Harry Markowitz. He recommended 30% of an investor’s portfolio be devoted to non-U.S. stocks. The rest should go into U.S. stocks — with mostly Large Caps in each of those buckets.

70% of global equities which trade over $100 million or more each day are U.S. stocks: Most of these are Large Caps!

In sum, U.S. Large Caps should get most of your focus in a diversified portfolio.

Due to the growing use of passive Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), and to much greater trading liquidity over time, investing institutions put more money to work on Large Caps. That’s a stock market advantage to exploit.

In recent years, Large Cap share prices have gone up much faster than real earnings growth. That shows you the deep buying interest.

Finally, Large Cap stocks in select global regions recently remain undervalued. Outside U.S. listings, many big foreign multinational companies can offer shares to you at substantial discounts.

A diversified Large Cap stock portfolio-trading tool offers you a surprisingly nimble means to profit across these multiple stock exchanges. Such a Large Cap stock selection service can think and act “Globally” — buying and selling U.S. and non-U.S. stocks.

These stock selection benefits are very, very real.

