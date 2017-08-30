LaVar Ball, Lonzo Ball to Star in Facebook Reality Show

LaVar Ball and the rest of his family will star in a new Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) reality show.

Budding NBA star Lonzo Ball will also appear on the show, as well as the rest of the basketball-loving Ball family. Lonzo was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers in the recent NBA Draft, making him the second overall pick of the year.

The documentary series will be called Ball in the Family, and it is slated to debut on Aug. 31, when the first two episodes will be released. LaVar has been a controversial figure for the last year or so, making some outrageous claims regarding his basketball skills, including that he could beat Michael Jordan in a one-on-one game.

“Family is everything to me,” LaVar said in the preview. “I’ve always told my boys, ‘you can make all the money in the world. But it’s not fun if you’re just by yourself.'”

The Ball father has heavily promoted his children and their rising basketball ability, including netting his son Lonzo a shoe deal using his Big Baller Brand. The ZO2 sneakers will set you back $495 for a pair.

“We wanted to give our fans an unfiltered look into our lives and show them a side of us that isn’t typically seen,” LaVar said in a statement in regards to the show.

FB stock grew 1.2% Wednesday.