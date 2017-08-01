Los Angeles to Host the 2028 Summer Olympics

Los Angeles will be acting as the host for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

The new was announced by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Monday. The deal will have the organization putting $1.8 billion toward helping the city prepare to host the 2028 Summer Olympics.

The current deal technically only has Los Angeles as a candidate to hold the 2028 Summer Olympics. However, a meeting later this year with the full members of the IOC will actually confirm it as the host for the games.

The IOC says that it is advancing the money to Los Angeles to help prepare for the 2028 Summer Olympics due to the long wait period for the games. It says that this will allow the city to properly prepare for the event, as well as build up youth in the area to have an interest in the games.

“The IOC welcomes this decision of the Los Angeles Olympic and Paralympic Candidature Committee. and we are pleased to release the Host City contract 2028 in a transparent and timely manner,” Thomas Bach, President of the IOC, said in a statement.

Los Angeles isn’t the only city that will be meeting with the IOC later this year. Paris will also be attending the event as well. The city is currently set to act as the host for the 2024 Summer Olympics.

Here are the upcoming Olympic games that have been confirmed.

PyeongChane 2018 Winter Olympics

Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

