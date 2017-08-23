Earnings Dump Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (LOW) Stock Back to Second Place

For a short while late last year, it almost looked as if Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW ) was going to get out from under the shadow of bigger rival (and generally better performer) Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD ).

That was a short-lived idea though, bolstered by only a temporary surge in growth. Home Depot is back to its old self, and unfortunately, Lowe’s appears to be working its way back to its typical second-fiddle status again. How so? Lowe’s second-quarter numbers posted on Wednesday morning — in addition to reeled-in profit guidance for all of 2017 — evaporated what little bullish hope was left.

That’s not to say the numbers were horrible. There was simply no margin for error, and Lowe’s came up short. Investors are forced to wonder if that glimmer of hope that started to shine last year was just a lucky fluke.

Lowe’s Stock Earnings Recap

For its second quarter of the year, Lowe’s turned $19.49 billion worth of revenue into an operating profit of $1.57 per share. The home improvement retailer earned $1.37 per share in the comparable quarter from a year earlier, when its top line totaled $18.26 billion. Analysts were calling for a profit of $1.62 per share on sales of $19.55 billion, though some investors were quietly expecting earnings of $1.64 per share of LOW stock.

Same-store sales grew 4.5%, just eclipsing the 4.3% improvement analysts were looking for.

Between the earnings miss and the contracted profit margin forecast for the full year, investors saw the glass as half-empty rather than half-full, sending LOW stock lower to the tune of 5% in Tuesday’s early trading.

The numbers partially contrast with those from rival retailer Home Depot posted on Tuesday of last week, though the outcome was the same. Despite earning $2.25 per share versus estimates of only $2.22 in addition to a 14% improvement on the company’s bottom line from a year earlier, HD shares slumped on fears that the nation’s hot housing market is cooling off. Not even record second-quarter revenue could convince Home Depot investors to hold onto their shares.

Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock said of the company’s second quarter results:

“While our results were below our expectations in the first half of this year, the team remains focused on making the necessary investments to improve the customer experience and drive sales. This includes amplifying our consumer messaging and incremental customer-facing hours in our stores which will put pressure on our operating margin. We believe this is the right strategy to more fully capitalize on strong traffic trends in what we believe is a supportive macroeconomic backdrop for home improvement.”

