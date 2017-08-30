Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) Stock: Where She Goes, Nobody Knows

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU ) announces second-quarter earnings after the markets close on Thursday, August 31.

LULU stock seems to be losing some of its recent momentum leading into earnings, as investors speculate whether Lululemon is headed down the same path as Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL ) and other footwear-related businesses that have recently disappointed the markets.

Analyst estimates call for $567.8 million in revenue in the second quarter, with earnings per share of 35 cents.

Will Lululemon deliver the goods in Q2 2017?

I don’t have a crystal ball, but one thing’s for certain; the experts are split on the company’s fate.

LULU Stock Longs

In one of my more recent articles about LULU stock, I suggested that readers embrace its volatility. So far in 2017, its high-low spread is around $23, the lowest it’s been in the past six years. I suspect the spread is about to get a whole lot bigger; the only question is whether it’s through an upward or downward movement in its stock price after earnings.

Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) analyst Rate Jadrosich is an enthusiastic supporter of LULU stock. On August 21, the analyst raised Lululemon’s rating to “buy” from “underperform” suggesting it, not denim, is taking market share from Nike and Under Armour.

“[Lululemon] is gaining share from saturated competitors. We believe weakness in Nike and Under Armour North America apparel sales creates share gain opportunity for Lululemon,” Jadrosich wrote in a note to clients. “Nike and Under Armour have suffered from a lack of innovation, over-distribution in moderate channels, and heavy promotions.”

The analyst believes that the company’s fabric and product innovation will drive Lululemon’s sales higher, not to mention its margins; as a result, Jadrosich has also raised LULU’s 12-month price target to $70, 30% higher than where it was August 20.

He’s not the only one who sees good things happening at Lululemon.

Barron’s recently ran an article about how men are flocking to Lululemon, something Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) should be concerned about.

MKM Partners surveyed both men and women consumers. It found that men were very positive about the company’s recent product offerings, especially Lululemon’s bottoms, and were opening their wallets in increasing fashion.

That’s good news for the company who’ve set a goal to sell $1 billion in men’s clothing by 2020.

