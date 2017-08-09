Mega Millions, Powerball Jackpots Both Top $300 Million

The Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots have both surpassed the $300-million mark.

This is the first time that both jackpots have been this high at the same times. They have been sold in the U.S. for seven years now, and the upcoming drawings will be late in the way.

The top prize for the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night came in at an estimated $307 million. The Powerball jackpot surged to $382 million, with its winning numbers being: 11, 17, 50, 52 and 74, plus the Mega Ball 14, which no one matched.

You can choose the lump sum when you win, which is only a percentage of the full prize. This would amount to $238 million for Mega Millions and $193.2 million for Powerball.

If you wish to get the full amount, you’ll get annual payments over 29 years. The odds of winning the Mega Millions are 258.9 million to one, or 292.2 million to one for Powerball.