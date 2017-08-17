Why Mercadolibre Inc (MELI) Stock Could Be Positioned for a Slump

Similar to wise buying decisions, exiting certain underperformers at the right time helps maximize portfolio returns. Selling off losers can be difficult, but if both the share price and estimates are falling, it could be time to get rid of the security before more losses hit your portfolio.

One such stock that you may want to consider dropping is Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ: MELI ), which has witnessed a significant price decline in the past four weeks, and it has seen negative earnings estimate revisions for the current quarter and the current year. A Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) further confirms weakness in MELI.

A key reason for this move has been the negative trend in earnings estimate revisions. For the full year, we have seen three estimates moving down in the past 30 days, compared with no upward revisions. This trend has caused the consensus estimate to trend lower, going from $4.59 a share a month ago to its current level of $2.96.

Also, for the current quarter, Mercadolibre has seen two downward estimate revisions versus no revisions in the opposite direction, dragging the consensus estimate down to 80 cents a share from $1.19 over the past 30 days.

The stock also has seen some pretty dismal trading lately, as the share price has dropped 14.2% in the past month.

So it may not be a good decision to keep this stock in your portfolio anymore, at least if you don’t have a long time horizon to wait.

If you are still interested in the Internet – Commerce industry, you may instead consider a better-ranked stock – boohoo.com plc BHOOY. The stock currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and may be a better selection at this time. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Hottest Tech Mega-Trend of All

Last year, it generated $8 billion in global revenues. By 2020, it’s predicted to blast through the roof to $47 billion. Famed investor Mark Cuban says it will produce “the world’s first trillionaries,” but that should still leave plenty of money for regular investors who make the right trades early. See Zacks’ 3 Best Stocks to Play This Trend >>