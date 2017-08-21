Monday’s Vital Data: Bank of America Corp (BAC), Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) and Snap Inc (SNAP)

U.S. stock futures are bouncing around breakeven this morning, as Wall Street tries to find its footing after last week’s heavy losses. News of White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon’s firing late on Friday brought more questions as to whether President Donald Trump will still be able to push through his economic agenda. Additionally, Trump is scheduled to speak later tonight about the U.S.’s new strategy in Afghanistan.

Against this backdrop, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are off 0.07%, Nasdaq-100 futures have shed 0.04%% and S&P 500 futures have slipped 0.06%.

On the options front, caution flooded the market on Friday, as about 19.3 million calls and 21.2 million puts changed hands on the session. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio leapt to 0.82, driving the 10-day moving average to a fresh four-month high of 0.76.

Diving into Friday’s options activity, Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC ) puts piled despite the banking giant settling it’s bond rigging suit for a mere $17 million in federal court. Elsewhere, Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU ) announced a new semiconductor R&D facility in Boise, Idaho, while Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) drew a flood of call options after logging its best week ever with a 19.4% gain.

Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Bank of America became one of the first of 10 banks to settle in litigation for engaging in a “brazen conspiracy” to rig the market for U.S. dollar-denominated supranational, sub-sovereign and agency (SSA) bonds. While the deal still requires approval from a U.S. federal court judge, BofA has agreed to pay just $17 million for its part in manipulating the $9 trillion bond market during the past decade. If approved, the settlement could be a major win for Bank of America, as the penalties could have been much harsher.

BAC options traders also appeared to cheer the win, as calls made up 60% of the more than 236,000 contracts that traded on Friday. That optimism has carried through to the September series for BAC, as the put/call open interest ratio for the now front-month series arrives at 0.60, with calls easily outnumbering puts. For now, peak call OI totals 167,000 contracts at the overhead $25 strike, with the $24 strike is a close second at 121,000 contracts.

