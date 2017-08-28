Monday’s Vital Data: Apple Inc. (AAPL), Tesla Inc (TSLA) and AT&T Inc. (T)

U.S. stock futures are trading cautiously higher this morning, as Wall Street assesses the impact of Hurricane Harvey on Texas refineries and energy production facilities. Now downgraded to a tropical storm, Harvey could dump as much as 50 inches of rain on Huston as it grinds up the coastline toward Louisiana. Already some 15% of the U.S.’s refining capabilities have been knocked out, and more delays are expected for oil production in the area.

Against this backdrop, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are up 0.07%, S&P 500 futures have added 0.13% and Nasdaq-100 futures have risen 0.14%.

On the options front, volume remained below average on Friday, as about 12.9 million calls and 11.6 million puts changed hands to close out the week. On the CBOE, the single-session equity put/call volume ratio ticked higher to 0.69, while the 10-day moving average fell to a one-month low of 0.66.

Turning to Friday’s options activity, Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) saw daily average call volume fall to near-term lows despite a bullish note from Gene Munster at Loup Ventures. Elsewhere, more data on Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA ) streaming music service attracted ire from options speculators. Finally, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T ) is struggling with FCC complaints that it favors richer neighborhoods over poorer ones when it comes to internet speed.

Apple Inc. (AAPL)

Perennial Apple bull Gene Munster took aim at the latest slate of home assistant technologies from Apple, Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ).

According to Munster, “The long-term winner will be the product that provides its user with a heightened experience and improved efficiency.” That product is Apple’s new HomePod, he says. Despite Amazon’s Echo already having a three-year head start, Munster believes the HomePod’s “frictionless experience” and processing power will overcome that disadvantage.

AAPL stock options traders, however, don’t appear to be buying into the hype. Volume on Friday dipped to 485,000 contracts, arriving well below Apple’s daily average. Furthermore, call’s only made up 59% of the day’s take — again, below the daily average which ranges in the 62%-63% range.

What’s more, several large blocks traded in the September series that could indicate bearish expectations for AAPL stock. According to Trade-Alert.com, two blocks totaling 37,500 each simultaneously traded on the Sept. $150 call and put. The blocks crossed at the mid and ask, respectively, hinting at an out-of-the-money risk reversal spread that would benefit most from AAPL stock diving back below $150 before September options expire.

