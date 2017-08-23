Movie Studios Considering Rental Plan with Apple (AAPL) and Comcast (CMCSA)

Against the wishes of movie theaters, movie studios are considering a plan to offer digital rentals of new movies to Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA ) just weeks after they premiere in theaters.

According to Bloomberg, some of the biggest studios include Warner Bros., owned by Time Warner Inc (NYSE: TWX ), and Universal Pictures, which is owned by Comcast. The Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ) is one of the only leading movie studios not interested in such a deal because of its plan to release its own streaming service in 2019.

Terms of the deals vary between studios as each are negotiating separately. One potential deal could see a digital release date of about 17 days after debut for $50, while another deal could involve a release date of four to six weeks after debut for $30.

Movie studios are eager for a deal with Apple and Comcast to offset declining DVD sales. In the first half of 2017, DVD sales were down 10% according to the industry-backed researcher DEG.

The studios have also discussed splitting revenue made from premium video on demand with cinema chains if they agree to the deal. However, theater companies have asked for a long-term commitment as long as 10 years for a revenue split, which the studios have rejected.

As a result, if movie theaters do not agree to terms that the studios like, the movie studios could progress without giving theaters anything.

Further Trouble for Movie Theater Chain Stocks

This news has caused movie theater stocks to continue falling. Over the past week, shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC ) and Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK ) have dropped more than 5%, while Regal Entertainment Group (NYSE: RGC ) stock is down nearly 12%.

However, this is far from the only news hurting movie theaters this month. Early in August, AMC released poor second quarter fiscal 2017 earnings, reporting an earnings loss of $1.33 per share. Since then, AMC has fallen from $20.80 per share to $13.10 as of yesterday’s close.

These poor results are a part of an industry trend. AMC reported that U.S. box office revenue dropped 4.4% year-over-year. Additionally, the Motion Picture Association of America has reported that frequent moviegoers dropped by almost 2 million from 2012 to 2016.

Additionally, MoviePass, a movie ticket subscription service, announced this week that it will lower its monthly fee to $9.95 a month. This would allow subscribers to see unlimited movies for about the same cost as a Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) subscription.

