NAACP Issues Missouri Travel Advisory to African Americans

The NAACP has issued a Missouri travel advisory to African Americans.

The warning is designed to bring awareness to Senator Gary Romine’s Jim Crow bill — SB 43 — which makes it more difficult to hold people accountable for racial harassment or discrimination.

“You have violations of civil rights that are happening to people. They’re being pulled over because of their skin color, they’re being beaten up or killed,” an NAACP spokesman wrote.

The warning goes on to cite several instances where racially-motivated crimes occurred and the discrimination was not addressed, such as racist attacks on University of Missouri students while on campus, black high school students in St. Louis attacked with hot glue and two internationally-born men who were gunned down because they were thought to be Muslim.

The Missouri Attorney General noted that African Americans in Missouri face excessive traffic stops and searches than Caucasians–about 75% more frequently than Caucasians.

“I’ve met with passionate advocates on both sides of SB 43. I respect all of them. I’ve listened to every side,” the statement said. “I believe we need to bring Missouri’s standards in line with 38 other states and the federal government.”

The NAACP spokesperson added that the Missouri travel advisory will be in place throughout most of the month, until at least August 28, 2017.

It implored people to spread the message, warning their co-workers, family and friends.