National Night Out 2017: 9 Things About Police Awareness Events

Tonight is the annual National Night Out all around the U.S.
The police awareness events are designed to help keep the country safer by bringing communities together. Here are 9 things to know about it:
- “Together, we are making communities safer, more caring places to live,” reads the National Association of Town Watch’s (NATW) website.
- The event advertises itself as a campaign that helps to create stronger relationships between the police community and neighborhoods.
- National Night Out comes at a crucial time as perceptions of police forces around the country are more cynical than ever as police-related violence has been climbing.
- Millions of residents around the U.S., from all fifty states — U.S. territories, military bases around the world and even parts of Canada — will take place in the event.
- It is always celebrated on the first Tuesday in August.
- Events include block parties, festivals, parades, cookouts, seminars, safety demonstrations, showcases from emergency personnel and more.
- Awards are given to the safest and most reliable police forces around the nation based on size, and the city with 300,000 or more residents that came out on top last year was Minneapolis. It was followed by four Texas cities: Arlington, San Antonio, Houston and Austin.
- You can check out what counties and towns have registered for the event in the website’s map.
- There are NATW products that you can buy online as well.