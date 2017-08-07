Netflix Buys Comic Book Company Millarworld

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) has acquired comic book company Millarworld.

It is unclear exactly what the terms of the deal are, but it is likely that it is less than the amount Netflix is paying Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS ), which it recently inked a deal with for $300 million a year. That deal gives the online streaming site exclusive rights over Disney and Pixar films.

Millarworld was launched by comics writer Mark Millar, who has worked for Marvel and DC Comics. He has created hit classics such as Kick-Ass and Kingsman, both of which have been adapted into successful movies and spawned sequels.

The move will allow Netflix to develop films, TV shows and kids’ series that are adapted from Millarworld’s comics. The comic book maker will also continue to create and publish new stories and character franchises for Netflix, under the streaming site’s label.

Netflix chief content officer Ted Sarandos had the following to say: “As creator and re-inventor of some of the most memorable stories and characters in recent history, ranging from Marvel’s The Avengers to Millarworld’s Kick-Ass, Kingsman, Wanted and Reborn franchises, Mark is as close as you can get to a modern-day Stan Lee.”

“I’m so in love with what Netflix is doing and excited by their plans,” Millar said. “Netflix is the future, and Millarworld couldn’t have a better home.”

NFLX stock is up 0.6% Monday.