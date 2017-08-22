Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) Stock Is Down, But Not Out

Red-hot Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ) has cooled off this month. Since peaking at $191.50, NFLX stock has lost 13% amid a virtually uninterrupted slide.

I suppose the weakness shouldn’t be too surprising given the sudden loss of appetite for momentum stocks. But all is not lost for Netflix shares. It’s down, but not out. And chart watchers everywhere are perking up for a critical test.

I highlighted the support probe of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) yesterday, and the action in NFLX is similar — only instead of approaching a time-tested horizontal support level, it’s officially filling the earnings gap created by the mid-July overnight pop.

That makes the current posture of NFLX stock interesting. Tradeworthy, in fact.

Netflix’s Charts

The first stop on our Netflix tour is the weekly chart. This larger time frame boasts a pattern worth bragging about — one that seems ripped straight from the textbook.

Last month’s earnings jump delivered a high-volume breakout that carried the stock to record heights. Since then we’ve seen a garden-variety five-bar pullback to support. And although the current weekly candle is still in flux, right now, NFLX stock is flashing a doji candle. Should it stick, we’d have a classic reversal candle at potential support following a multi-bar downswing.

Like I said. Textbook.

The potential support level comes in the form of old resistance (the prior pivot high from June), the rising 20-week moving average and a gap fill that will be on display in the daily chart, which we’ll cover in a minute. The volume accompanying the past month’s retreat in Netflix stock was only average, so it’s not as if any warning signs have cropped up by way of distribution days.

Now, it’s a waiting game. We simply need confirmation that buyers have indeed stepped up and the next advance has begun.

For more detail, let’s turn to the daily chart.

Take note of July’s earnings moonshot and the subsequent gap created. With Monday’s intraday selloff to $164.23, we’ve come within 75 cents of filling the gap. And remember, technical analysis 101 states that gaps, once filled, tend to act as support.

