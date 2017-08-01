New Starbucks Drink Features … Beef Jerky?

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX ) has rolled out a drink that contains beef jerky in it.

The Pepper Nitro with a Jerky Twist is a limited-time offering that is currently only available in the company’s Seattle Reserve Roastery. It was launched on Monday, July 31.

The new Starbucks drink consists of Starbucks Reserve Eastern D.R. Congo Lake Kivu coffee, which is slow-steeped as a cold brew, then served on draft through a nitro tap. The beverage is then infused with a malted fennel black pepper syrup.

Finally, it is topped with a layer of honey cold foam, a sprinkle of pink peppercorn and an actual piece of jerky that is made from grass-fed beef. The piece of jerky is on top of the foam.

“Our inspiration was centered around the characteristics of the Congo coffee. The sweet and herbal spice notes naturally paired well with savory ingredients,” Raegan Powell, who is part of the Starbucks Research and Development team, said in a press release.

Powell added that the experience first gives you a hint of the honey cold foam, as well as the scent of the pink ground peppercorn. The salty taste of the jerky garnish is supposed to give it a wholesome experience that works well with the sweet finish of the nitro cold brew experience.

Would you try the new Starbucks drink?

SBUX stock surged 1.2% Tuesday afternoon.