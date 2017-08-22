Nintendo Super NES Classic a Hit, Sells Out in Minutes

The Nintendo Super NES Classic sold out in roughly a half hour.

While the console has not been officially released yet, it was made available for pre-order in major retailers at 1 a.m. EST Monday night/Tuesday morning. The device sold out in about 30 minutes online in e-commerce retailers such as Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT ), Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. (NYSE: WMT ) and Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY ).

The device is the follow-up to the successful NES Classic console, which featured 30 of the most popular games of the original Nintendo gaming machine. The Nintendo Super NES Classic includes 21 games for North American gamers.

The company came under fire this year for saying it wouldn’t sell more of the NES Classic console, which sold more than 2.3 million copies. Regarding the new-old console, Nintendo said “[a] significant amount of additional systems will be shipped to stores for launch day, and throughout the balance of the calendar year.”

The Nintendo Super NES Classic is retailing for $79.99 and its official release date will be on Sept. 29. Some of the games you can expect are Super Mario World, Super Mario Kart, Super Metroid and Star Fox 2.

The company is hoping to cash in on the nostalgia wave that has been hitting the nation in recent years, with hipsters and gamers alike looking to recapture the golden days of digital entertainment.

TGT stock fell a fraction of a percentage today, while WMT stock surged 0.4%. BBY shares grew 2.2%.