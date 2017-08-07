Office Depot Inc (ODP) to Debut Same-Day Delivery in 3 Markets

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ: ODP ) has announced that it will be bringing same-day delivery to three different markets.

The three markets that Office Depot Inc will be introducing same-day delivery to are:

Atlanta, Ga.

Los Angeles, Calif.

Ft. Lauderdale/Miami, Fla.

Atlanta and Los Angeles will be the first two areas that Office Depot Inc will introduce same-day delivery at. This will happen on Aug. 28. Same-day delivery will then start in Ft. Lauderdale/Miami on Sept. 6.

Office Depot Inc says that customers will have different delivery time options depending on when they are shopping online. This includes having deliveries show up between “8 a.m. and 11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. or 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.”

Office Depot Inc also notes that it won’t be charging customers the extra fee for same-day delivery when the option first becomes available in these areas. This promotion will allow customers to test the service and will give ODP a chance to prove its worth.

Deliv will be handling the same-day deliveries from Office Depot Inc. The company already takes care of same-day deliveries and last-mile logistics for several other retail companies. Customers will also be able to track these deliveries as they make their way to them.

Office Depot Inc says that it is planning to introduce same-day deliveries to several additional markets by the end of the year. The addition of same-day delivery will have ODP competing against Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Wal-Mart Stores Inc (NYSE: WMT ).

ODP stock was up 4% as of noon Monday and is up 36% year-to-date.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.