It’s Official, Apple Inc. (AAPL) iPhone 8 Event Will Be September 12

The most highly anticipated tech product launch of the fall — and quite possibly for all of 2017 — is now official. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) has sent out the invites, and management will be taking the wraps off the iPhone 8 on September 12. Here’s everything you need to know about the big iPhone event, including what to expect from Apple’s new smartphones, other announcements that Apple might make, and the potential impact on AAPL stock.

Source: Apple

iPhone Event on September 12 as AAPL Finally Sets a Date

We’ve been waiting, and waiting for Apple to confirm the date of its upcoming iPhone event. There have been rumors that construction delays on the Steve Jobs Theater at the company’s new headquarters were causing it to hold off on announcing a specific date.

Whatever the reason, we now have the official date; September 12.

iPhone 8 and Everything Else Expected at the iPhone Event

The star of the show on September 8 is going to be the new iPhone 8. Apple’s new flagship smartphone is expected to switch to an all glass design, with a new AMOLED display covering nearly the entire front face and a lofty price tag. With the Home button banished, whether Touch ID might still survive on the back — perhaps under the Apple logo — will have to remain a mystery for two more weeks, but look for the iPhone 8 to sport advanced new cameras supporting Apple’s AR ambitions and facial recognition (Face ID?).

Also at the iPhone event will be the iPhone 7s and iPhone 7s Plus, ensuring there’s a new iPhone for everyone. With the event taking place on a Tuesday, it’s likely the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7s should be available for pre-order on Friday, September 15.

Naturally, Apple’s operating systems will also be getting new releases in the fall, so expect the company to be showing off iOS 11 (especially its augmented reality features), macOS High Sierra and other updates.

In terms of additional hardware, the company will undoubtedly show more of the HomePod smart speaker which arrives in December. And there may be an Apple Watch Series 3, with cellular connectivity to cut the iPhone cord. But the smart money is on Apple to show off a new 4K Apple TV, as it seeks to regain the lead it lost to Roku, Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Google and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) in set-top streaming video. A more capable Apple TV is also important for selling and renting movies, keeping that Services revenue that’s been so kind to AAPL stock flowing…

