Oversold Twitter Inc (TWTR) Stock Is Ready for a Bounce

After last month’s abysmal second-quarter earnings report, I’ve finally added Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR ) to my persona non grata list of stocks to avoid buying long term. The company had a chance to turn things around last quarter by proving it could shift business models into live TV streaming, but that chance was squandered, and users just aren’t buying.

What’s more, Twitter doubled down on an uncomfortable situation for active users. With nonexistent growth in its monthly users, Twitter decided to launch a subscription-based service for advertisers. Sure, $99 per month to promote tweets is an excellent idea for advertisers. But with Twitter users already reluctant to increase their daily usage, a flood of new ads in their feed isn’t going to get those numbers up.

As such, I’ve added Twitter to the “no buy” list, alongside its social media cousin Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP ) and struggling wearables manufacturer Fitbit Inc. (NYSE: FIT ) — all of which have yet to figure out how to grow profits and users in an increasingly tight market.

However, that doesn’t mean that TWTR stock doesn’t still fit the bill for a bullish short-term speculative options play. Buying TWTR stock is certainly out of the picture for the time being, but there are a few compelling reasons to bet on a short-term rally that could put some cash in your pocket.

Twitter Technicals & Sentiment



Click to Enlarge After the pounding Twitter stock took in the wake of last month’s quarterly report, the shares are now trading near oversold territory. In short, the selloff was a bit overdone. Furthermore, TWTR stock has found support in the $16 region and has plenty of room to rebound before it hits any major technical snags — the 50-day and 200-day moving averages currently rest more than 7% above TWTR’s current perch.

Meanwhile, Twitter has amassed quite a bearish following on Wall Street. According to Thomson/First Call, only four of the 36 analysts following TWTR stock rate the shares a “buy” or better. What’s more, the 12-month price target rests at $16.04, just below the stock’s Thursday open of $16.15.

