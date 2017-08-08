Disney to pull movies from Netflix, start own streaming service >>> READ MORE
Overwatch Summer Games Event 2017: 9 Things to Know

There's a new stadium located in Sydney

  By Karl Utermohlen, InvestorPlace Writer
   

The Overwatch Summer Games event 2017 have kicked off.

Overwatch Summer Games Event
The event is a special offering from the popular game called Lúcioball game mode. Here are nine things you should know about it:

  • The Overwatch Summer Games event kick off Aug. 8 and last through Aug. 29.
  • The limited-time event includes a new stadium in Sydney, along with its Rio location.
  • You can play a variety of Olympic games with Overwatch characters, including soccer, basketball, track and field and more.
  • The rules have changed slightly as you can no longer “boop” enemies with Lúcio’s Soundwave attack.
  • His ultimate ability has also changed as it no longer pulls the ball towards the player, and instead increases the character’s speed and the speed of his “boop.”
  • There’s a number of new summer skins available including Mercy as the greek goddess Nike carrying a torch, Reaper as a BMX bandit, Widowmaker wearing a bikini in the beach, norkeling Sombra, cricket Junkrat and lifeguard McCree.
  • The Overwatch Summer Games event will also give you the option of buying the skins and cosmetics from last year’s games at a reduced price.
  • There will also be a new competitive ranked mode for Lúcioball.
  • The event is available on multiple platforms, including Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Windows PC.

Check out a preview of the event with an intro, featuring several characters and some of the games you can look forward to:

Enjoy!

