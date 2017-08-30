Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) Stock Expects a Big Quarter

Cyber-security firm Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ: PANW ) made investors big money a few years ago, despite a lack of profits, but patience has been exhausted and the stock collapsed after yet another loss in the January quarter.

Source: Shutterstock

But hopes are high for the quarter ending in July, which will be reported after the market closes Aug. 31. The official earnings estimate is for earnings of 78 cents per share, about $71 million, but the whisper among analysts is it could come in at 80 cents, on revenue of $486 million. That revenue number, also, would be a huge gain from the $431 million of the last quarter.

Palo Alto sells what it calls a “next generation security platform,” built around a Threat Intelligence Cloud that can deal with malware before it strikes a customer, as well as a “next generation firewall” that works inside a customer’s network, not just at its edge.

Palo Alto Should Be a Winner

The promise of Palo Alto’s claims gave the stock a high profile from its 2012 IPO, and despite losses of almost $400 million in 2014-2015, the stock’s performance was amazing, rising from $57 per share to a high near $200.

Since then, however, it has been mostly downhill, and PANW stock opened for trading Aug. 30 at about $131 per share.

But good times may be here again, according to our Matt McCall, who predicts a big move in the stock after the earnings come out. The problem is that the company has disappointed for so long it’s hard to see which way that move will run.

Most analysts, however, have yet to give up on the stock. About half of the 42 now following it have it on their buy lists, and only one is telling investors to sell it. If the company can beat the whisper number, even by a whisper, the stock is poised to take off.

Among the optimists is Piper Jaffray, which has a $146 price target on the stock. Most recent notes on the company are positive, with several investment houses taking new positions.

