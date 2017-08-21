Wall Street quiet as solar eclipse takes center stage >>> READ MORE
Patent Hints at Apple Inc. (AAPL) Car System That Communicates With Other Vehicles

The Apple car might be able to communicate with nearby vehicles

  By Vikas Shukla, ValueWalk
No matter how many times Tim Cook reiterates that Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) not-so-secretive Project Titan is about developing autonomous driving systems, there is plenty of evidence suggesting that it’s about more than just the self-driving technology.

There is little clarity on when the Apple car system would become available to the public, and in what form. The Cupertino company seems to be testing all the different possibilities at this point.

Will these sensors become part of the Apple car system?

A patent published (via CNBC) by the US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) on Thursday shows that Apple has some interesting ideas for Bluetooth sensors that could significantly reduce the number of car crashes. The sensors described in the patent continuously scan the surroundings and communicate with other vehicles, sensors, and a GPS system.

Image Credit: Apple / USPTO (screenshot)

The wireless sensors will update your car’s dashboard display to show you any potential obstacles such as the passing cars and ambulances. The patent was originally filed on February 28, 2017. It lists Devrim Varoglu and Ravisastry Parupudi as inventors. Apple described it as an advanced version of parking sensors and blind-spot detection systems rather than as an autonomous driving technology.

Image Credit: Apple / USPTO (screenshot)

The tech giant files hundreds of patents every year, and most of them never make their way into the final products. It is too early to say whether these sensors will become part of the Apple car system. Apple is not the first company to explore the idea of vehicle-to-vehicle communication. Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO) has been working on similar technologies for years. Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) has also developed many such solutions, reports CNBC.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that the vehicle-to-vehicle communication systems could prevent “hundreds of thousands of crashes.” The NHTSA says it could “prevent or reduce the severity of up to 80%” of non-alcohol-related car crashes. In December last year, Apple was granted the patent for a collision-avoidance system.

Project Titan’s journey so far

Tim Cook said in an interview with Bloomberg recently that Apple was investing heavily in developing the autonomous driving systems instead of building Apple-branded cars. He has described the self-driving systems as the “mother of all AI projects.” The Cupertino company already has an operating system called CarPlay for cars. CarPlay could play a major role in Apple’s automobile ambitions, especially with the advancement in self-driving technology.

At one point, Apple had hired more than a thousand engineers to work on a full-fledged car. After facing several obstacles and the departure of key employees, Apple appointed long-time veteran Bob Mansfield as the head of the Project Titan. Since taking over in July last year, Mansfield has shifted the project’s focus to developing the autonomous driving technology first.

It will leave the door open for building a car in-house at a later stage or partnering with an existing automaker to build a full-fledged car. The tech giant has been testing its autonomous Apple car system on California roads for months. In April this year, the California Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) granted Apple permission to test its self-driving systems on public roads.

Apple is using six modified Lexus SUVs for testing. Interestingly, the tech giant hasn’t purchased the Lexus vehicles. It has leased them from Donlen, the fleet management unit of Hertz. It has sparked speculations that the rise of autonomous driving technology could open up new opportunities for car rental companies like Hertz. They have extensive experience in buying, selling, and managing large fleets of vehicles. Thanks to their nation-wide network of locations, they could run and maintain the fleets of autonomous cars in the future.

