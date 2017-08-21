Patent Hints at Apple Inc. (AAPL) Car System That Communicates With Other Vehicles

No matter how many times Tim Cook reiterates that Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) not-so-secretive Project Titan is about developing autonomous driving systems, there is plenty of evidence suggesting that it’s about more than just the self-driving technology.

There is little clarity on when the Apple car system would become available to the public, and in what form. The Cupertino company seems to be testing all the different possibilities at this point.

Will these sensors become part of the Apple car system?

A patent published (via CNBC) by the US Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) on Thursday shows that Apple has some interesting ideas for Bluetooth sensors that could significantly reduce the number of car crashes. The sensors described in the patent continuously scan the surroundings and communicate with other vehicles, sensors, and a GPS system.

The wireless sensors will update your car’s dashboard display to show you any potential obstacles such as the passing cars and ambulances. The patent was originally filed on February 28, 2017. It lists Devrim Varoglu and Ravisastry Parupudi as inventors. Apple described it as an advanced version of parking sensors and blind-spot detection systems rather than as an autonomous driving technology.