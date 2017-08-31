PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL ) shares soared to a new all-time high Wednesday amid widespread buying in the tech sector. Shares closed yesterday at $61.77, which means PYPL stock has now tacked on 56% to its value in 2017 alone.

A banner year? You better believe it.

The record-smashing feat deserves some commentary, and thus makes PayPal today’s darling to fawn over.

Tech Bulls Smack Back

A fist fight broke out on Wall Street this month as numerous bears decided to crash the party. As is often the case, the damage was meted out disproportionately. While large caps remained largely above the fray, small caps were in the thick of it. The Russell 2000’s 7% drubbing stands in stark contrast to the relatively unscathed 2.8% dip suffered by the S&P 500.

On the sector front, technology gave as much as it got in the fracas, holding its own. Especially this week.

Yesterday, the tech-heavy index led the fight by rallying 1.18%. The pop in the PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 (ETF) (NASDAQ: QQQ ) effectively doubled that of the S&P and Russell. That’s some outperformance.

To be fair, the strength didn’t unexpectedly arise from the ether. Tuesday’s bullish engulfing candle (mentioned in yesterday’s Beat the Bell) signaled that buyers were on the move. They obviously pressed their advantage, delivering a trendline breakout on modest volume. The next stop should be resistance at $146, which will likely act as a magnet in the coming trading sessions.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

Why all the talk of tech? Well, because PYPL stock calls the Nasdaq home. And as a result, it carries a strong correlation to QQQ.

If Wednesday’s launch was the beginning of a comeback in tech-land, then that can only bode well for bullish positions in PayPal stock.

PayPal Stock Charts

With the tech sector’s posture now updated, we can analyze PYPL with renewed perspective. We begin, as usual, with the weekly time frame.

Click to Enlarge Source: OptionsAnalytix

Ever since breaking out of its post-IPO base earlier this year, the stock has been on its best behavior. Down weeks have been a rarity due to the urgent buying beneath the surface. And it’s not like the ascent has been driven by fluff.

The past two earnings announcements delivered sufficient positive news to justify the price rise and provided reasons for further increases. Yesterday’s jump carried PayPal stock above its five-week base marking yet another in a long line of buyable breakouts.

Next Page