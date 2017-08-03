Why Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) Stock Still Has Long-Term Oomph

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM ) is the world’s largest tobacco company. Last week, PM reported earnings that were disappointing.

Earnings were off slightly and although revenue was up 4% compared to the same quarter last year, it came in under analysts’ estimates.

Then, earlier this week, the Food and Drug Administration announced that it was looking into regulating nicotine levels in tobacco products. That really took the wind out PM stock.

But before we bury Philip Morris — a stock that is up 25% year-to-date, even after all the hubbub and still delivers a solid 3.6% dividend — we need to understand what is going on with the stock, how it differs from its sister company Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO ) and what the U.S. dollar has to do with all this.

What’s the Long-Term Story for Philip Morris?

As far as PM stock goes, its quarterly earnings weren’t a big surprise. Tobacco use is declining around the world, which means the company has to gain market share from dominant local brands or cut costs so its margins improve. It also has introduced vaping, or e-cigarettes as an option.

There are still plenty of smokers in the world and the biggest threat to Philip Morris in the short-term isn’t that they’re quitting or onerous U.S. regulatory bodies.

That’s where MO comes in. Altria is the U.S.-only spinoff of Philip Morris. PM sells tobacco products everywhere but the U.S; whereas, MO only sells tobacco products in the U.S. MO has other divisions that help bring in solid, steady cash. And analysts have generally valued MO’s tobacco business as 0, to account for existing or new regulations on its cigarettes and chewing tobacco business.

That means, the recent talk from the FDA doesn’t really apply to PM. And it doesn’t really affect MO, since its tobacco business in the U.S. isn’t an issue. Logistically, regulating nicotine in tobacco products seems good on paper, but how it is actually executed may be significantly more challenging than it sounds.

Next Page