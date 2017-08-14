Pokemon Go Legendary Raids: Mewtwo Debuts!

Pokemon Go is expanding its legendary raids with the introduction of Mewtwo.

The psychic cat is one of the most adored creatures in the game, proving to be nearly impossible to capture in Pokemon Red and Blue during the GameBoy days. Now, it is still difficult to catch, but some trainers have the opportunity to do so.

Developer Niantic said that Mewtwo will be available in the coming weeks as part of a new feature called “exclusive raid battles.” The multiplayer feature is invite-only and it only applies to advanced gamers.

The company said that trainers will be invited to join the raid battle, giving them the chance to beat down powerful Pokemon before capturing them. “To receive an invitation to participate in an exclusive raid battle, trainers must have successfully completed a raid recently, by defeating the raid boss, at the gym where the exclusive raid battle will be taking place,” Niantic added.

The invitations will notify gamers of when the raid will take place, so plan accordingly with your friends and figure out who will have the honor of trying to capture Mewtwo as you take the legendary monster down.

The last legendary raid rolled out by the Pokemon Go makers came last week when lightning bird Zapdos was added to the Pokedex of dedicated gamers. The bird is available through the end of today.