Poland Spring Lawsuit: Is the Bottled Beverage Really Ground Water?

Nestle’s been hit with a Poland Spring lawsuit.

The company’s water division has been selling the bottled water under the guise of being “100 percent natural spring water” from Maine. However, a lawsuit claims the company is bottling common ground water.

The suit was filed Tuesday in federal court in Connecticut, claiming that Nestle Waters North America’s Poland Spring Water bottles don’t meet the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s requirements of what constitutes spring water.

The class-action lawsuit claims that Nestle Waters’ marketing and sales of the bottled water has been fraudulent for more than 20 years, deceiving American customers.

“To consumers, ‘spring water’ from a naturally occurring spring signifies purity and high quality and commands a premium price compared to Defendant’s non-spring drinking water products or filtered tap water,” added the lawsuit.

The Poland Spring Water brand has been available since 1993, where it has been mis-labeled, the lawsuit says. The company has responded by saying the product meets all federal and state guidelines for spring water.

A similar lawsuit came to light in 2003, which resulted in a settlement from Nestle. The suit claimed its water was not sourced from a spring deep in Maine’s woods.

The company says it is seeking approval to source water from a public district well in Lincoln, Maine, where it would pump up to 172 million gallons of water a year.