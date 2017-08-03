Powerball Jackpot Hits $286 Million for Aug. 5 Drawing

The Powerball jackpot continues to rise as no grand-prize winners were drawn yesterday.

The Saturday, Aug. 5 drawing continues to rise as it has now hit $286 million, while the cash value is at $178 million. The winning Powerball jackpot winners for Wednesday, Aug. 2 were: 1, 16, 54, 63, 69 and the Powerball was 18.

There may not have been any grand-prize winners, but one Massachusetts player matched the first five numbers to bring in a cool $1 million. They also have the Power Play option, which lifted their winnings to $2 million.

There were a total of 818,144 winners in the drawing who won at least $4 apiece. The Powerball jackpot is played by 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The all-time record in one game came on January 2016, when a group of Tennessee workers raked in $1.6 billion. On Feb. 22, a player in Indiana won $435 million.

Drawings take place every Wednesday and Saturday at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time.

The Mega Millions jackpot is also rising as no one claimed the latest prize from the lottery. The grand prize of that drawing now sits at $323 million for Friday’s drawing.

When you win the Powerball, you can either choose to grab the sum in full over a 29-year span in the form of 30 payments, or you can take a lump sum up front for a percentage of the full amount if you’re looking to invest as soon as possible.