Powerball’s Latest Jackpot Reaches $700 Million

The latest Powerball jackpot is now sitting at $700 million and the drawing will take place tonight!

Source: Shutterstock

Powerball drawings take place twice a week; once on Wednesday and then again on Saturday. The drawing happens at 10:59 p.m. Eastern Time and ticket sales are cut off at 10:00 that night. To win the $700 million, participants must match the five white numbers and the one red number.

The prize of $700 million for the current Powerball jackpot has a cash value of $443 million after taxes. Winners that don’t chose this option can have the money given to them in 30 annual payments that will take place over 29 years.

There are also prizes that can be won besides the Powerball jackpot. This includes a $2-million prize for Match 5 Power Play winners and a $1 million prize for normal Match 5 winners. Powerball tickets typically cost $2 each, but become $3 with the addition of the Power Play option.

The most recent drawing took place on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2017. There was no Powerball jackpot winner for this drawing. However, there were smaller winners. This includes Match 5 Power Play winners in two states and normal Match 5 winners in six states. The winning numbers for this drawing were 17, 19, 39, 43, 68 and 13.

The Mega Million jackpot is nowhere near the Powerball jackpot right now. This is due to there being a winner for that lottery earlier this month. The winning ticket was sold in Illinois and the prize was $393 million. The current Mega Millions jackpot is only at $37 million. Drawings for it will take place on Friday at 11:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

